  • CBS News Radio – Latest Newscast

  • CBS News Radio — 24-hour Coverage

  • Archives

Clear Lake council approves measure to determine city administrator’s salary on performance

November 21, 2017   Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council last night approved an agreement with City Administrator Scott Flory establishing and authorizing additional supplemental benefits for the position. Mayor Nelson Crabb says Flory’s base salary should be based on the performance of all the work he does overseeing the management of the city.

Crabb says Flory’s salary would be based upon the quality of his work performance, the city’s financial condition, and market competitiveness.

 

Crabb says with the good work Flory has done for the community, the council wants make sure Clear Lake stayed competitive when compared with communities the same size around Iowa.

 

The council unanimously approved the proposal at their meeting last night.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company