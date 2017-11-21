Clear Lake council approves measure to determine city administrator’s salary on performance

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council last night approved an agreement with City Administrator Scott Flory establishing and authorizing additional supplemental benefits for the position. Mayor Nelson Crabb says Flory’s base salary should be based on the performance of all the work he does overseeing the management of the city.

Crabb says Flory’s salary would be based upon the quality of his work performance, the city’s financial condition, and market competitiveness.

Crabb says with the good work Flory has done for the community, the council wants make sure Clear Lake stayed competitive when compared with communities the same size around Iowa.

The council unanimously approved the proposal at their meeting last night.