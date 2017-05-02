Clear Lake council approves final reading of vacation rental ordinance

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council last night approved the third and final reading of an ordinance dealing with vacation and short-term rentals of residential dwellings. The ordinance regulates vacation rental properties in residentially-zoned areas, establishing guidelines for rentals in order to protect and preserve the public health, safety and welfare. It deals with issues such as the maximum occupancy for a vacation rental, parking, premises and garbage management, and how disputes would be resolved. The ordinance requires a vacation rental permit to be obtained for such purposes. City Administrator Scott Flory says the next step is for city staff to get the necessary paperwork prepared for those who want to register their home with the city.

The council unanimously approved the measure.