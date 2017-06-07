Clear Lake council approves street improvement project (VIDEO)

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — In what’s being called one of the largest street resurfacing projects in the city’s history, the Clear Lake City Council this week approved the first portion of a $1-point-4 million project that when completed will make improvements to more than four miles of city roads.

City Administrator Scott Flory says they are dividing the project into two pieces so some of the work can get done before RAGBRAI comes to town. He says they want to try to expedite it since the route goes to one of the RAGBRAI campsites. The first phase of the project includes resurfacing 12th Street South from 4th to 9th Avenues South, and 8th Avenue South from 12th to 14th Streets South.

Flory says the entire project is one of the major capital improvement projects connected to the Fiscal Year 2018 budget. He says it’s about 63 blocks of resurfacing streets. “It’s definitely the most aggressive street resurfacing project that we’ve undertaken. We’re still following that master plan that was done eight, nine years ago that the city had completed, so we are slowly but surely knocking off the projects that were identified in that plan.”

Heartland Asphalt was awarded the first contract with a low bid of $172-thousand-727, about 15-percent lower than the engineer’s estimated cost of $200-thousand. The council is scheduled to award the second phase of the project at their June 19th meeting.

Watch the council meeting in full: