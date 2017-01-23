Clear Lake, Charles City, Algona overnight stops on RAGBRAI

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — This year’s annual bike ride across Iowa will feature an easier northern route across the state, including overnight stops in Clear Lake, Charles City and Algona. The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa – known as RAGBRAI – will start in Orange City on July 23 and continue to Lansing on July 29. The route covers 411 miles and climbs 13,078 feet. Organizers say this year’s course should be the third-easiest one in the event’s 45-year history. RAGBRAI director T.J. Juskiewicz joked that he’s not sorry that many riders thought last year’s southern route was difficult, but this year’s ride should be fun. After overnighting in Spencer on Sunday, Algona will host Monday night’s stop, followed by Clear Lake on Tuesday, and Charles City on Wednesday. Cresco and Waukon follow as overnight stops before the final trip to Lansing.