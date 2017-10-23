Clear Lake Chamber backs Mason City downtown project

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is supporting a Mason City economic development project. The board approved the support of the two bond referendums connected to the River City Renaissance downtown project.

Chamber President & CEO Tim Coffey says the board wanted to take the unusual step since it would have an impact on Clear Lake as well as the entire area. He says, “One of the key reasons that we wanted to consider this is because, I think it’s important for this particular issue for our Chamber to present kind of a unified regional front for this major economic development project that will be in Mason City, but also effect Clear Lake.”

Coffey says many things that impact Mason City’s economy also have an effect on the Clear Lake economy and vice versa, including sports tourism that could be expanded with the project. He says, “Sports tourism is an example which would come as a result of the ice arena at Southbridge. People come in, probably for a weekend, could be a hockey game or a volleyball tournament. They may come in on a Friday night, stay Saturday and have a game on Sunday. In between they are going to shop, they are going to eat, get lodging, gas and so on, and come over to Clear Lake, and see the lake or shop over here too. That’s just one example of the connections here that we have.“

Coffey says the Mason City vote is going to impact the entire region, with a yes vote helping to drive more money into the local economy. He says people can see lots of now hiring signs in both communities. “We don’t have the number of employees needed for small businesses. I think this is the nightmare scenario. Those small businesses may close and move elsewhere. That’s going to impact larger and mid-sized and larger companies, and they’re going to close because of worker shortages. Before you know it, Mason City will be a ghost town. Property taxes will increase just to maintain current levels of service. At the same time, property values will go down.”

Coffey hopes Mason City residents will fully educate themselves about the project prior to casting their ballot. He says, “I hope people will take a second look at this, especially if they are considering voting no because I think there is true justified reasons for people to vote yes on these two incredibly important bond referendums for the region, especially Mason City.”

The city’s “River City Renaissance” project includes the construction of a new ice arena and multi-purpose center in Southbridge Mall where the old JC Penney location is, a hotel in the southeastern part of the main Southbridge Mall parking lot, the renovation of Music Man Square into a convention center complex, a new Meredith Willson Museum to be placed next to the hotel, a skywalk connecting the hotel to Music Man Square, as well as a performing arts pavilion on the north side of Southbridge Mall.