Clear Lake 9/11 program this evening

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake Fire Department will hold its annual “Never Forget 9/11” program later this evening.

The program features special music by John Aslakson, a flag-raising ceremony conducted by the Clear Lake VFW Honor Guard, and a traditional presentation of hats representing those killed in the September 11th tragedy. That will be followed by guest speaker Bill Sailer, a retired Marine Corps veteran from Nora Springs.

The event takes place at the Clear Lake Fire Department headquarters starting at 6:15 this evening.