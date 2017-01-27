Cleanup continues on diesel pipeline spill

Bob Fisher

HANLONTOWN — Workers continue to remove 140,000 gallons of diesel that spilled from a broken pipeline onto a Worth County farm, and authorities say all the liquid on the ground should be cleaned up by the end of the weekend. Contaminated snow and diesel are being hauled to a Minneapolis, Minnesota facility. Contaminated soil will be excavated and taken to a landfill. The pipeline owned by Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Magellan Midstream Partners was discovered spewing diesel fuel Wednesday morning. Magellan spokesman Bruce Heine says the cause remains under investigation. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says there’s no indication that the diesel contaminated the area around the Hanlontown Slough Waterfowl Production Area or Willow Creek. The site is three miles north and one mile east of Hanlontown. The 127-mile stretch of pipe runs from Rosemount, Minnesota to Clear Lake. Once contractors have the diesel removed from the field and the edge of a neighboring acreage, they will also go in to dig up the contaminated soil. That process could take a couple of weeks.