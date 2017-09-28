Clarion man’s sexual abuse trial moved to November

Bob Fisher

CLARION — The sexual abuse trial of a Clarion man has been delayed.

61-year-old Steven Nelson was charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse after being arrested last April following an alleged incident that occurred late on the night of April 7th at a rural Goldfield residence involving two minor females that reported they had been assaulted.

Nelson’s trial was scheduled to start on October 17th and a pre-trial conference was scheduled to be held yesterday, but online court records show District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt approved a continuance in the case on Tuesday, setting a new date for Nelson’s jury trial for November 28th.

Third-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony, punishable by up to ten years on each charge.