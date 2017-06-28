Clarion man sentenced to 20 years for exploiting child

Bob Fisher

CLARION — A Clarion man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a child.

26-year-old Skyler Wyatt pleaded guilty back in January to one count of sexual exploitation of a child. At the plea hearing, Wyatt admitted that in 2016 he knowingly used a child to produce child pornography.

Wyatt was sentenced in US Federal Court in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday to 240 months in prison, and he must also serve a seven-year term of supervised release.