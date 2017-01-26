Clarion man pleads guilty to federal child pornography charge

Bob Fisher

CLARION — A Clarion man has pleaded guilty to a federal child pornography charge. 25-year-old Skyler Wyatt was arrested back on June 16th after the Wright County Sheriff’s Department received information from the Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force of a case in Rolla Missouri with ties to Clarion. Upon execution of a search warrant at Wyatt’s home, authorities allegedly seized several electronic devices, with the Sheriff’s Department saying their investigation showed that Wyatt knowingly cause a minor to be photographed in a prohibited sexual act, and that the photo was preserved on an electronic storage system and shared with another person. State-level charges against Wyatt were dismissed last month after Wyatt was indicted on federal charges. Wyatt on Wednesday pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child. When sentenced he faces between 15 to 30 years in prison.