Clarion man pleads guilty to federal child pornography charge

Bob Fisher

CLARION — A Clarion man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of receiving child pornography. The US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa’s office says 24-year-old Jonathan Sebert pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of receipt of child pornography. Prosecutors say Sebert admitted that between 2012 and 2015 that he knowingly received child pornography. A federal indictment had stated that authorities found material on a hard drive in his laptop computer. Sebert did not admit to a separate charge of sexual exploitation of a child after allegedly attempting to persuade a female Mason City resident under the age of 18 to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions of that conduct. Sebert when sentenced faces between five to 20 years in federal prison as well as a $250-thousand fine, as well as supervised release for five years to life following any imprisonment.