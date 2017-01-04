Clarion man indicted on federal child pornography charges

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Clarion man has been indicted of sexually exploiting a Mason City child. 24-year-old Jonathan Sebert has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of sexual exploitation of a child, receiving child pornography and possession of child pornography. An indictment accused Sebert of persuading or attempting to persuade someone younger than the age of 18 to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions of that conduct. The acts were alleged to have taken place this past September. Sebert is also accused of knowingly receiving and possessing child pornography from August 2012 to January 2015. Mason City police say the alleged incident happened in Mason City involving a juvenile female. Sebert was arrested last week in Wright County after a federal grand jury indicted him in mid-December. He’s being held in the Linn County Jail in Cedar Rapids.