City of Mason City picking up tree debris from storm

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — City Operation & Maintenance crews are out in Mason City picking up limbs from the recent storm. If there are private limbs that you would like to have picked up in Mason City, please schedule an appointment by calling 421-3675 and provide the address of the location of the tree debris.

Once the pick-up is scheduled, residents are asked to place all limbs and tree debris on the curb for collection by city crews.

This service will conclude on Wednesday, May 24 so if you are interested in having limbs picked up, please call within the next day or so. Also, we ask for the public’s patience as crews may not get to your debris immediately.

City staff appreciates your patience during the storm clean-up efforts.