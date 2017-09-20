City of Mason City gets funding for road expansion, new buses from DOT commission

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City of Mason City received good news on a couple of different items approved by the Iowa Transportation Commission.

The city has been approved for a Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy grant of $1-point-1 million to improve road access to more than 61 acres of industrial land on the city’s south side. The project is in the area of Golden Grain Energy’s plant, with the construction of approximately 24-hundred feet of 27th Street Southwest, turn lanes at 43rd Southwest and Pierce Avenue and also at 27th Southwest and Pierce.

City Administrator Brent Trout says it’s been almost two decades since the city received a RISE grant, adding that it will be a big help to truck traffic flow in that area. He says they’re looking at solving an issue based on the expansion on Golden Grain that will see more grain trucks come to their facility. “We already have some safety issues and concerns with the trucks that wait to get into their facility every morning. This was an opportunity to bring to them a one-way traffic situation that will make things better for them, especially as they look at an expansion.” He says they’ve also talked with a company looking to establish their company in that area as well, and another company in that area is also looking at an expansion.

Trout says construction of the road brings a number of positives to that area. He says, “It’s a pretty neat thing to be able to put in this road, to affect three different businesses which will increase tax base, it will also increase the number of jobs available in the community, so it’s very very exciting.” That project is anticipated to be completed by November 2018.

The commission also approved just under $687-thousand in funding for eight new transit buses that will replace vehicles past their useful life. Trout says it’s a good program since it means the city only has to pay 20-percent of the cost of the bus which he says will help get rid of some older buses. He says they purchased two new buses a few years ago, but the city’s system still has an aging fleet. “We’ll be able to trade out some of those and get new buses. That helps our operations costs, helps out fuel economy, our maintenance expenses. In general, it’s just nicer for our ridership to be able to be on a new bus. We’ll be able to rotate usage of the old buses and new buses to have a better mix in our fleet.”

Those funds are granted through the Federal Transit Administration Bus and Bus Facilities Formula Program and the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program. State officials say those programs are crucial to maintaining operable public transit vehicles throughout the state.

Trout made his comments during the “Ask the Mayor” show on AM-1300 KGLO earlier today. Listen back by clicking on the left side of the audio player below