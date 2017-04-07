City Council listening post scheduled

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council of Mason City has scheduled their second neighborhood listening post of the year. It’s scheduled to be held on Monday April 24th from 7:00 to 8:00 PM at the First Presbyterian Church at 100 South Pierce. Second Ward councilman Travis Hickey as well as At-Large councilmen Paul Adams and Bill Schickel are scheduled to participate. The meeting will focus on Second Ward issues, but all residents are invited to attend. The councilmen will be available to listen, answer questions and provide updates on city projects. Two other listening posts will be scheduled for July and October in other parts of the community.