  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

City Council listening post scheduled

April 07, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council of Mason City has scheduled their second neighborhood listening post of the year. It’s scheduled to be held on Monday April 24th from 7:00 to 8:00 PM at the First Presbyterian Church at 100 South Pierce. Second Ward councilman Travis Hickey as well as At-Large councilmen Paul Adams and Bill Schickel are scheduled to participate. The meeting will focus on Second Ward issues, but all residents are invited to attend. The councilmen will be available to listen, answer questions and provide updates on city projects. Two other listening posts will be scheduled for July and October in other parts of the community.

Posted in: Local News

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company