City administrator to meet with citizens concerned about quiet zone project

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City earlier this week approved the second reading of an ordinance that would close two Union Pacific Railroad crossings as part of the city’s effort to establish a quiet zone to reduce train horn noise, and the city administrator says he’ll meet again with citizens concerned about safety issues related to the closing of one of the crossings.

The two at-grade crossings at 4th Southwest and 9th Northwest will be vacated with the streets and sidewalk removed. Two Mason City area residents connected with the “Operation Lifesafer” train safety program would like more discussion on the crossing closings.

Jim Ewalt says they want to sit down with City Administrator Brent Trout and other city staff to review various safety issues. He says people will be wanting to cross the tracks and there’s going to be trains parked all the way from 1st Northwest to 12th Northwest. “We also want to look at making an overhead walkway someplace in between 1st Street and 12th Street. I’ve talked to some experts about this, and they said the cost is not that great, but it would give an opportunity for people to at least to cross safely.”

Al Hauerbrich told the council this week that he’s afraid kids will ignore 9th Northwest being closed and trespass to get to the other side of the tracks. He says with the closure of 9th Northwest, there would not be any barrier that keeps kids from crossing. “They’re going to crawl under the cars that are parked there, they’re going to crawl over them. All it takes is one little jolt from that engine and you’ve injured a child or killed them.”

Trout says he welcomes the opportunity to further discuss the issue, adding that safety has been discussed with the project since day one. He says they’ve worked with engineering on construction safety, and discuss police and fire issues early on and resolved those. “Lately it’s been more about engineering, making sure the plans and specs do meet what’s required by the Federal Railroad Administration.”

With the quiet zone plan, the crossings at 15th Southwest, 6th Southwest and 1st Northwest will be fit with median strips and other devices that would prohibit vehicles from crossing when there is a train.