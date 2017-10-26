Chickasaw County couple charged with murder, accused of neglecting four-month-old infant

Bob Fisher

ALTA VISTA — Chickasaw County authorities have charged the parents of a baby found dead in an infant swing earlier this year with first-degree murder.

28-year-old Zachary Koehn and 20-year-old Cheyanne Harris were arrested on Wednesday after a two-month investigation into the death of four-month-old Sterling Koehn. Court records show that the child weighed less than seven pounds and died of neglect. Koehn was found dead by deputies and medics in a powered infant swing on August 30th in the family’s apartment in Alta Vista.

A deputy’s statement in court records says a medical examiner found maggots in the boy’s clothing and skin, and the study of the maggots growth and development showed the child had not had a diaper change, bath or been removed from the seat in over a week. The State Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death as a homicide with the cause of death being failure to provide critical care.

Chickasaw County authorities say they were assisted by the Mitchell and Fayette County Sheriff’s Departments as well as the Charles City Police Department in locating the couple. Chief Deputy Reed Palo says anybody with further information about this case is asked to contact the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department at 641-394-3121.

Koehn and Harris are being held on $100-thousand cash-only bond. If convicted of first-degree murder, the couple would face life in prison without the opportunity for parole.