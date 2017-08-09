Charles City woman dead after single-vehicle rollover in east central Iowa

Bob Fisher

SOLON — A Charles City woman is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Johnson County last night.

The Iowa State Patrol says 35-year-old Tiffany Beckles was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which took place at about 10:35 PM along State Highway 1 about two miles north of Solon.

The State Patrol says Beckles was driving southbound on the highway when her vehicle went off the roadway into the west ditch, struck an Iowa Department of Transportation sign and rolled.

The State Patrol says the accident remains under investigation.