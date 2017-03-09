Charles City woman accused of leaving meth-filled purse on bench at Cerro Gordo courthouse

Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — A Charles City woman is facing drug charges after being accused of leaving a purse containing drugs on a bench at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse this week. 40-year-old Faith Lohr was initially arrested on Tuesday morning at the courthouse on an outstanding warrant for contempt of court for non-payment of child support. Authorities say Lohr left a purse or bag on a bench, which when found by an attorney, contained Lohr’s ID card, a cell phone, and bag with a substance believed to be methamphetamine. Courthouse video surveillance allegedly shows Lohr bringing the bag into the courthouse and then leaving it on the bench. Lohr was charged with third offense possession of a controlled substance. She was taken to the Cerro Gordo County Jail where she started to serve her 25 day sentence for failing to pay child support. She’ll appear in court on the drug charge on March 17th.