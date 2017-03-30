  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Charles City teens arrested as part of social media investigation

March 30, 2017   Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — Two teens have been arrested as part of an investigation in Charles City about messages posted on social media. The Charles City Police Department says a boy and a girl, both age 14, were referred to Juvenile Court Services for one count of threat of terrorism. Police say it’s part of an investigation last week that resulted in the removal of a 15-year-old boy from the Charles City Middle School who was also referred to Juvenile Court Services on the same charge. Charles City police won’t say what the message contained or how many messages were posted, or if the posts threatened staff or students. A parent reportedly contacted school officials after seeing the social media post.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Severe Weather Awareness Week

    • Learn more about Severe Weather Awareness Week in the state of Iowa. More »

  • Iowa Road Conditions

    • Get up to date Iowa road conditions here

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company