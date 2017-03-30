Charles City teens arrested as part of social media investigation

Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — Two teens have been arrested as part of an investigation in Charles City about messages posted on social media. The Charles City Police Department says a boy and a girl, both age 14, were referred to Juvenile Court Services for one count of threat of terrorism. Police say it’s part of an investigation last week that resulted in the removal of a 15-year-old boy from the Charles City Middle School who was also referred to Juvenile Court Services on the same charge. Charles City police won’t say what the message contained or how many messages were posted, or if the posts threatened staff or students. A parent reportedly contacted school officials after seeing the social media post.