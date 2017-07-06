  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Charles City teen declared dead after ATV accident

July 06, 2017   Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — A Charles City teen has been declared clinically brain dead after an all-terrain vehicle accident over the holiday.

Logan Luft was involved in the ATV accident on July 4th in Charles City. Luft was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester for a severe brain injury. According to a statement from the Charles City Community School District, Luft’s family shared with them on Wednesday evening that Luft was declared clinically brain dead and was being kept on life support while his organ donation recipients were being chosen.

Students who want to visit with a school counselor are available at Charles City Middle School today from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Luft was going to be entering 9th grade this fall.

