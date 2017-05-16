Charles City state representative Prichard officially kicks off gubernatorial campaign

Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — North-central Iowa State Representative Todd Prichard is formally entering the Democratic race for governor today. He kicked off his campaign this morning with an appearance in his hometown of Charles City. He’s also proposing “free” community college tuition for all Iowans as the centerpiece of his campaign.

“An educated workforce allows employers to grow and it attracts employers to come to the state and it commands high wages,” Prichard says. Prichard calls it the “last dollar” scholarship. “Once a student has applied and been accepted to community college and they’ve gotten their aid package, this plan would cover the unmet costs of going to community college,” Prichard says. “It basically means free community college. It’s something that Arkansas has done recently.”

The state of Arkansas is spending about eight-MILLION dollars on its program this year. Prichard says the State of Iowa cannot afford to lag behind other states when it comes to preparing a skilled workforce. “We have to make investments in the education system, in our workforce,” Prichard says.

Prichard’s proposal of “free” community college would only be available to Iowa high school graduates or Iowa residents returning to school for a degree or technical certificate. “You’d have to commit to stay in Iowa for three years after your completion of the degree or certificate program,” Prichard says. “And we would give priority to programs that are identified as high-demand, critical-need type programs or skills.”

Prichard, a 42-year-old lawyer, was a company commander in the Iowa National Guard and served about 16 months in Iraq. He’s been a member of the Iowa House for the past five years representing House District 52, which covers all of Floyd and Chickasaw counties as well as the eastern third of Cerro Gordo County.

Prichard’s official entry into the race means he’s at least the fifth candidate that will be in the Democratic primary in June 2018. Former Iowa Democratic Party Chair Andy McGuire, former DNR director Rich Leopold, State Senator Nate Boulton and former Des Moines school board president Jon Neiderbach have all launched campaigns.