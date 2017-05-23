  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Charles City police investigate gas station robbery

May 23, 2017   Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — Charles City police are asking the public’s help in finding a man who robbed a gas station Sunday morning. Authorities say a person robbed the Rush Stop at 609 South Main Street shortly before 12:15 AM. They say a white male displayed a weapon and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. The store clerk was the only other person inside the store at the time of the robbery and was not hurt. Anybody with information about this incident is asked to contact the Charles City Police Department at 641-228-3366.

