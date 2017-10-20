Charles City plant asks for state incentives for expansion plan

Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — Also at today’s meeting of the Iowa Economic Development Authority, a Charles City company presented their application for tax incentives as part of their expansion plans. Zoetis is looking at expanding one of their largest manufacturing facilities, according to plant site leader Pamela Stoops.

Stoops says they are asking the state for tax incentives through the Iowa High Quality Jobs Program

Zoetis currently employs about 400 people at their plant that produces animal vaccines and other important products for veterinarian and livestock farmer customers not only in the United States but to more than 60 countries worldwide.