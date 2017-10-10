Charles City murder trial set to start today

Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — The first-degree murder trial of a Charles City man is getting underway today in Floyd County District Court.

36-year-old Antoine Williams is accused of shooting 36-year-old Nathaniel Fleming multiple times with a firearm during an argument on the night of June 30th at the Casa Apartments in the 2100 block of Clarkview Drive. Williams was arrested in Chicago on July 5th.

Williams pleaded not guilty to the charge on July 31st. District Judge Rustin Davenport recently denied a motion by the defense to move the trial to another county as well as a challenge to the jury pool.

Williams filed a motion saying that Floyd County systemically excluded African-Americans from the potential jury pool by relying on voter registration lists and motor vehicle operator lists when calling people to jury duty. Davenport in his ruling denying the motion said while acknowledging there may be better ways to select potential jurors, it did not mean the current method excluded African-Americans.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Williams would face life in prison without the opportunity for parole.