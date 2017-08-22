Charles City murder trial pushed back a month

Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — The trial of the man accused of murdering a Mason City man in Charles City earlier this summer will not take place next month.

36-year-old Antoine Williams is accused of shooting 36-year-old Nathaniel Fleming of Mason City multiple times with a firearm during an argument on the night of June 30th at the Casa Apartments in the 2100 block of Clarkview Drive. Williams was arrested in Chicago on July 5th.

Williams pleaded not guilty to the charge, with his trial originally scheduled to start on September 12th in Floyd County District Court. Online court records show a continuance was granted on Friday by District Judge Rustin Davenport. Williams’ trial is now scheduled to start on October 10th.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Williams would face life in prison without the opportunity for parole.