Charles City man’s child enticement trial delayed

Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — The trial of a Charles City man accused of harboring a runaway and child enticement has been delayed.

34-year-old Mark Lynch was arrested back on December 10th on a charge of harboring a runaway after police allegedly found a 14-year-old Ohio girl who was listed as a runaway or a missing child. Lynch was additionally charged on February 7th with enticing a minor under the age of 16 for sexual purposes as part of the case.

Lynch was scheduled to be in Floyd County District Court on Tuesday for a pre-trial conference, but online court records show Judge Peter Newell has granted a continuance in the case, with Lynch’s trial now scheduled to start on July 20th.

The enticement charge is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison, while the harboring a runaway charge is an aggravated misdemeanor, punishable by up to two years.