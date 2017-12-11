  • CBS News Radio – Latest Newscast

  • CBS News Radio — 24-hour Coverage

  • Archives

Charles City man sentenced to 50 years for shooting death

December 11, 2017   Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY (AP) — A Charles City man has been sentenced to up to 50 years in prison for the June shooting death of another man.

36-year-old Antoine Williams was sentenced Friday for second-degree murder. Iowa law says he must serve nearly 38 years before he can be released.

Williams was found guilty by a Floyd County jury in October of killing 36-year-old Nathaniel Fleming on June 30 in Charles City.

Police have said Williams shot Fleming, of Mason City, several times before pulling Fleming out of a vehicle and fleeing the scene. Williams testified that he shot Fleming when he thought Fleming was reaching for a gun.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company