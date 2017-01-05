Charles City man re-sentenced on federal firearms charges

Bob Fisher

NASHUA — A Charles City man suspected of killing a retired Clarksville grocer but convicted on weapons-related charges has been re-sentenced after a previous life sentence was overturned on appeal. The Eighth District U.S. Court of Appeals back in October ordered Randy Patrie be resentenced. Patrie was suspected in the 2012 death of Carl “Ken” Gallmeyer, who was found dead in a rural Nashua home. Investigators later found guns, tools and a TV owned by Gallmeyer in Patrie’s home. Federal prosecutors charged Patrie with weapons crimes because his criminal record prohibited him from handling firearms. In 2014, Judge Linda Reade sentenced him to life because of his prior convictions. Patrie challenged the sentence, and his argument was aided by a U.S. Supreme Court ruling dealing with Iowa’s burglary laws. Reade on Wednesday sentenced Patrie to two consecutive 10-year prison terms for a total of 20 years in a federal prison.