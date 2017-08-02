  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Charles City man pleads not guilty to June murder

August 02, 2017   Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — The trial date has been set for a man accused of murder in Charles City earlier this summer.

36-year-old Antoine Williams is accused of shooting 36-year-old Nathaniel Fleming of Mason City multiple times with a firearm during an argument on the night of June 30th at the Casa Apartments in the 2100 block of Clarkview Drive. Williams was arrested in Chicago on July 5th.

Williams has entered a not guilty plea to a charge of first-degree murder. His trial has been scheduled to start on September 12th in Floyd County District Court.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Williams would face life in prison without the opportunity for parole.

