Charles City man loses appeal of indecent contact conviction

February 08, 2017   Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — A Charles City man has lost an appeal of his guilty plea to a charge of indecent contact with a child. Jeff DeVries was originally charged with five counts of second-degree sexual abuse and five counts of indecent contact with a child for incidents that allegedly happened while he was watching a girl under the age of 12 at this home in 2013. DeVries agreed to plead guilty to one count of indecent contact, an aggravated misdemeanor, and was sentenced for up to two years in prison. DeVries appealed, claiming the district court erred by denying his request to withdraw his guilty plea and by considering uncharged conduct in sentencing him. The Iowa Court of Appeals in a ruling issued today affirmed the conviction and sentencing, saying the district court did not abuse its discretion in sentencing DeVries when looking at his criminal history.

