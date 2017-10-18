  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Charles City man found guilty of second-degree murder in Mason City man’s death

October 18, 2017

CHARLES CITY — A Floyd County jury has found a Charles City man is guilty of second-degree murder.

36-year-old Antoine Williams was charged with first-degree murder after being accused of shooting 36-year-old Nathaniel Fleming of Mason City multiple times with a firearm during an argument on the night of June 30th at the Casa Apartments in the 2100 block of Clarkview Drive in Charles City. Williams was arrested in Chicago on July 5th.

During testimony earlier this week, Williams said he was acting in self-defense.

The jury took about two hours to reach their verdict, deliberating for about a half-hour Tuesday afternoon prior to resuming this morning.

Second-degree murder is a Class B forcible felony, meaning Williams faces up to 50 years in prison when sentenced at a later date. Had he been convicted of the original first-degree murder charge, Williams would have been sentenced to life in prison without the opportunity for parole.

