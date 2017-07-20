Charles City man charged with sexual assault

Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — A Charles City man has been arrested on a sexual abuse charge.

The Charles City Police Department arrested 49-year-old Michael Debettignies Wednesday night and charged him with third-degree sexual abuse. A criminal complaint filed on July 12th accuses him of performing a sex act on a 20-year-old female without her consent in April 2012 in Floyd County. A no-contact order was filed on July 14th ordering Debettignies to stay away from the alleged victim, persons living with her or her immediate family.

Online court records do not list when Debettignies will make an appearance in court. Third-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony, punishable by up to ten years in prison.