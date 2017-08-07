Charles City man arrested for sexual abuse

Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — A Charles City man has been arrested on a sexual abuse charge.

28-year-old Robert Mannetter has been charged with third-degree sexual abuse after being accused of performing a sex act on a 33-year-old female against her will on July 3rd in Charles City. A criminal complaint was filed on July 25th, with his arrest being made three days later.

Third-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony, punishable by up to ten years in prison. Mannetter’s arraignment hearing is scheduled for next Monday morning in Floyd County District Court.