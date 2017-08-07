  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Charles City man arrested for sexual abuse

August 07, 2017   Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — A Charles City man has been arrested on a sexual abuse charge.

28-year-old Robert Mannetter has been charged with third-degree sexual abuse after being accused of performing a sex act on a 33-year-old female against her will on July 3rd in Charles City. A criminal complaint was filed on July 25th, with his arrest being made three days later.

Third-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony, punishable by up to ten years in prison. Mannetter’s arraignment hearing is scheduled for next Monday morning in Floyd County District Court.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company