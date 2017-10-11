  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Charles City man arrested after high speed chase in Mason City

October 11, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Charles City man was arrested this morning after attempting to flee from law enforcement in Mason City.

The Mason City Police Department says shortly before 3:50 this morning, an officer attempted to stop a car at State Highway 122 and Pennsylvania for speeding and a stop sign violation. The driver refused and accelerated eastbound on the highway, leaving the city limits where a sheriff’s deputy joined the pursuit. The driver went a short distance outside of the city limits, and then drove back into Mason City on the highway, where a deputy struck the vehicle near the intersection of State Highway 122 and South Illinois, disabling both vehicles and ending the pursuit.

22-year-old Andrew Kroeze was arrested and charged with two Class D felonies, eluding and possession & conveyance of contraband in a correctional facility. He also faces charges of escape from custody in Webster County, parole and probation revocation, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $12-thousand bond.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company