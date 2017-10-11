Charles City man arrested after high speed chase in Mason City

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Charles City man was arrested this morning after attempting to flee from law enforcement in Mason City.

The Mason City Police Department says shortly before 3:50 this morning, an officer attempted to stop a car at State Highway 122 and Pennsylvania for speeding and a stop sign violation. The driver refused and accelerated eastbound on the highway, leaving the city limits where a sheriff’s deputy joined the pursuit. The driver went a short distance outside of the city limits, and then drove back into Mason City on the highway, where a deputy struck the vehicle near the intersection of State Highway 122 and South Illinois, disabling both vehicles and ending the pursuit.

22-year-old Andrew Kroeze was arrested and charged with two Class D felonies, eluding and possession & conveyance of contraband in a correctional facility. He also faces charges of escape from custody in Webster County, parole and probation revocation, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $12-thousand bond.