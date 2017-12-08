  • CBS News Radio – Latest Newscast

Charles City man arrested after camera catches him stealing from cemetery

December 08, 2017   Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — A Charles City man is in jail being caught on camera stealing Christmas lights from a small tree at a gravesite.

The Charles City Police Department says they’ve charged 43-year-old Terry Brandt with two counts of fifth-degree theft and one count of possession of stolen items. Brandt was caught on a hidden camera at Riverside Cemetery.

Police initially asked for the public’s help in identifying the man on social media, which lead to Brandt’s arrest.

Through the investigation, stolen property was recovered at numerous homes in Charles City. Police say other charges are pending.

