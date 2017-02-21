  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Charles City man allegedly found with runaway faces new charge

February 21, 2017   Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — The arraignment date has been scheduled for next week for a Charles City man originally charged with harboring a runaway and now charged with enticement. 34-year-old Mark Lynch was arrested back on December 10th on a charge of harboring a runaway after police allegedly found a 14-year-old Ohio girl who was listed as a runaway or a missing child. Lynch was scheduled to stand trial on that charge earlier this month, but was additionally charged on February 7th with enticing a minor under the age of 16 for sexual purposes. District Judge Peter Newell last week agreed to a request from prosecutors to consolidate both cases. The enticement charge is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison, while the harboring a runaway charge is an aggravated misdemeanor, punishable by up to two years. Lynch’s arraignment hearing is scheduled for February 28th in Floyd County District Court.

