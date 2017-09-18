Charles City man accused of stealing money from gaming machines found guilty

Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — A Floyd County jury has convicted a Charles City man accused of stealing money from gaming machines.

40-year-old Daniel Connerley was arrested after two search warrants were executed in July of last year, one in Colwell and the other in Charles City.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says items recovered during the searches were linked to at least seven separate burglaries. Connerley is also accused of stealing money from gaming machines in establishments in Charles City, Colwell and Floyd.

After a four-day trial, a jury on Friday found Connerley guilty of ongoing criminal conduct, second-degree theft, third-degree theft, and second-offense possession of a controlled substance. Connerley faces over 30 years in prison when he’s sentenced on November 20th.