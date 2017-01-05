Charles City man accused of sexual abuse receives probation for lesser charge

Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — A Charles City man accused of sexually abusing a woman eight years ago has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge and been sentenced to probation. 31-year-old Eric Hill was originally charged with second-degree sexual assault after being accused of an assault in August 2008 at a residence in Charles City. In 2013, Hill’s DNA was identified as being a possible match to DNA evidence from a sexual assault kit. A court-ordered swab from Hill’s cheek was sent to the DCI crime lab, which authorities said matched the evidence. The defense during the first trial in June contended that the sexual encounter was consensual and the alleged victim offered to have sex with Hill as a way to raise bail money for her husband. The jury was not able to reach a verdict with a mistrial being declared. Prosecutors for the re-trial reduced the charge to third-degree sexual abuse, with his trial scheduled to start yesterday. Hill received a deferred judgment for assault causing bodily injury and was placed on probation for one year.