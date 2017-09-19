Charles City man accused of Jasper County murder has trial delayed

Bob Fisher

NEWTON — A Charles City man accused of murdering a Jasper County man earlier this year will not stand trial until next year.

52-year-old Randy Linderman was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on July 13th. He’s accused of the March 6th murder of Jose Ramirez-Berber, who was found dead inside his home in rural Jasper County. An autopsy revealed that Ramirez-Berber died of blunt force trauma. Authorities say DNA at the crime scene links Linderman to Ramirez-Berber.

Linderman had lived in Jasper County within the last two years before returning to live in Charles City. Linderman told authorities that he had been to Ramirez-Berber’s home a couple of dozen times and had performed tree-cutting work for him.

Linderman’s trial was scheduled to start on October 18th, but during a pre-trial conference on Monday, a judge approved a continuance in the case, re-scheduling the trial start date to March 7th.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Linderman would face life in prison without the opportunity for parole.