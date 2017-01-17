Charles City man accused of harboring runaway now faces child stealing charge

Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — A Charles City man who has pleaded not guilty to harboring a runaway has now also been accused of child stealing. 34-year-old Mark Lynch was arrested on December 10th after Charles City police received a call from the Pickerington Ohio Police Department about a 14-year-old girl that had been taken and was listed as a missing runaway. Police later located both in the 500 block of Clinton Street. Online court records show Lynch pleaded not guilty to the charge on December 30th. No trial date was set on the aggravated misdemeanor charge that if convicted could carry a two year prison term. Records show a bench warrant was issued for Lynch’s arrest last Friday on a charge of child stealing for an offense that had taken place on or about December 1st. Child stealing is a Class C felony, punishable by up to ten years in prison. Lynch is scheduled to be arraigned on that charge on January 30th.