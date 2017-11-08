Charles City chooses new mayor, highlights and links to full results from north-central Iowa races

Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — Some of the other highlights from area races:

=== Charles City has selected their new mayor. Dean Andrews defeated Matt Lovik by a 629-541 margin. Andrews will replace Jim Erb, who decided not to seek re-election after being first elected mayor in 1995.

=== Northwood will have a new mayor. Incumbent Roger Rustad finished last in a three-person race, with Douglas Moehle winning with 203 votes. Thomas Sculley had 80 votes, while Rustad had 77. In the Northwood council race, incumbent Russell Meyer and newcomer Teresa George-Zenz won the two available seats. Meyer had 279 votes, while George-Zenz had 263. Incumbent Rhonda Taylor finished third while Cody Madden finished fourth.

=== St. Ansgar voters Tuesday elected a new mayor and two new councilmen. Norman Johnson won the mayor’s race with 208 votes. Christopher Krahenbuhl had 161 votes while incumbent David Tollefson only received 49 votes. In the vote for two open council seats, Michael Juhl received 266 votes while Ben Walk got 260 to win. Incumbents Myrna Jorgensen and Bonnie Eustace finished third and fourth with 138 and 88 votes respectively. Brad Squier finished fifth.

=== Garner voters decided to keep their three incumbent councilmen. Tim Schmidt received 304 votes, George Smith had 213, and Dennis Drabek had 164 votes as all won another term. David Greiman finished fourth with 144 while Bernard Korsa had 116.

=== Britt voters approved a public measure to establish a continuing capital improvement reserve fund by a 129-92 vote, receiving 60-point-8 percent voter approval.

=== In Franklin County, mayor Brook Boehmler won re-election with a 346-56 win over challenger Mahon Miller.

=== Three available seats on the Goodell council. Mark Stille was on the ballot and got 33 votes. Two write-ins won the other two spots, with Karen Green getting 33 votes and Barb Schaefer getting 19.

=== Kanawha had two on the ballot for the three council positions, with Shirley Baker and Tammy Countryman being joined in victory by write-in Judy Vander Ploeg

=== In Woden, William Rout and Jeff Stucki won council seats being on the ballot, while Jim Shanks won a write-in battle for the third seat available.

=== Buffalo Center will have a new mayor and a new councilman. John Davids beat incumbent Troy Armstrong 247-39 to win the mayor’s race. In the race for two available council seats, incumbent Nicholas Holland won re-election with 162 votes. Challenger Rick Hofbauer won the other seat with 156 votes. Incumbent Pete Paulson failed in his re-election bid, finishing third with 138, while Janet Jutting and Jenell Sachs finished fourth and fifth.

=== In Thompson, Wayne Landheer and Scott Flo received 60 and 59 votes respectively to win the two available council seats, with Troy Fleener finishing third with 54.

=== In Grafton, Cory Hicken, Randy Hulshizer, Tom Kruger and Michael Straub were listed on the ballot for the council positions, with Jane Dalluge winning the final seat as a write-in.

=== In Hanlontown, write-in Rick Scholbrock won the mayor’s race, defeating Linda McMullin, who was the only candidate listed on the ballot. Winning the five council spots were Linda Fulton, Scott Hakes, Janet Fellin, Slyvia Peterson and Crystal Scholbrock.

=== In Kensett, Ronald Parker won a seat on the city council, while the unofficial results show Chuck Pilkington won the other council seat, edging Herb Thompson by a 32-31 vote.

=== Manly voters decided on who would have the three available council seats. Regan Banks and Amy Durgin were on the ballot and will be joined on the council by write-in Marc Behrends.

=== Sheffield voters approved an $850-thousand bond issue vote for a new fire station. Over 66-percent of the voters approved the issue, 153-77.

=== An unusual council election in Alexander, with two full-term seat and one vacancy to fill. For the full-term seats, Roy Arends was the only person to file and had 17 votes. Cody Hoyt won the other seat with 6 write-ins. In the election to fill the vacancy, Hoyt finished in a three-way tie with Ann Vaugh and Bradley Lawsen with three votes each. Hoyt likely would accept the victory in the full-term election, leaving the vacant seat election up to a drawing to see who would win between Vaugh and Lawsen.

=== Two of Coulter’s elections were decided by write-in, with Joel Lohrbach winning the mayor’s position with 21 write-in. Christy Larsen and Lon Allen won the at-large council seats.

=== Two of the five council seats up for election were decided by write-in. Todd Pilchard, Raymond Silver and Jim Zacharias were winners as being listed on the ballot, while Larry Kreimeyer and Brody Bertram won by write-in.

=== Greene had three spots available on the city council. Allan Zweck received the most votes with 166, with Marnie Schmidt and Denise Shreve winning the other seats with 144 and 121 votes respectively.

=== Dumont had two spots open on the council, with David Shear and Mary Tyrrel winning with 53 and 45 votes.

