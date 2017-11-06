Charges filed, one injured in golf cart accident in Cerro Gordo County

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — An illegal use of a golf cart led to one person being sent to the hospital in rural Cerro Gordo County on Saturday night.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to a single-vehicle accident that happened around 11:10 PM in the 15000 block Basswood Avenue. On arrival deputies found 38-year-old Christine Mienders of Waterloo was sitting in the intersection of 246th Street and Basswood after sustaining a leg injury from being thrown off a golf cart, which was driven by 48-year-old Kevin Mienders of Waterloo.

Kevin Mienders was arrested for first-offense operating while intoxicated, open container and unlawful use of a golf cart. Christine Mienders was transported to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa for evaluation.