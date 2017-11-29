Charges filed in accident that ejected motorcyclist into Willow Creek

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Authorities have identified and charged the operator of a motorcycle that hit a bridge, ejecting him into Willow Creek on the south side of the Mason City downtown area earlier this week.

Authorities were called at about 1:30 Monday afternoon to the bridge on northbound US Highway 65 where South Federal shifts to South Delaware south of Southbridge Mall. Authorities say the driver appeared to have veered off the road, crashed the motorcycle into a barrier and bridge guardrail, with the driver being ejected into the creek.

Mason City Fire Department rescuers were able to lift the man out of the water about 30 minutes later and transport him to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa for treatment.

64-year-old David Sappenfield of Clear Lake was treated and later released. He has been cited for failure to maintain control.