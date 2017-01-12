  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Charges dropped in Clarion sexual exploitation case

January 12, 2017   Bob Fisher

CLARION — The sexual exploitation case of a Clarion man has been dismissed. 25-year-old Skyler Wyatt was arrested on June 16th after the Wright County Sheriff’s Department received information from the Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force of a case in Rolla Missouri with ties to Clarion. Upon execution of a search warrant at Wyatt’s home, authorities allegedly seized several electronic devices, with the Sheriff’s Department saying their investigation showed that Wyatt knowingly cause a minor to be photographed in a prohibited sexual act, and that the photo was preserved on an electronic storage system and shared with another person. Wyatt was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison. He was scheduled to be tried on the charges this week, but online court records show County Attorney Eric Simonson filed a motion to dismiss the case with District Judge James Drew approving the motion. No reason was stated for the dismissal in the online records, and a request for information from Simonson about the case has not be replied to.

Posted in: Local News

