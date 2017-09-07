  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Change of venue hearing scheduled for Friday in Charles City murder case

September 07, 2017   Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — A change of venue hearing in a Charles City murder case is scheduled to take place tomorrow.

36-year-old Antoine Williams is accused of shooting 36-year-old Nathaniel Fleming of Mason City multiple times with a firearm during an argument on the night of June 30th at the Casa Apartments in the 2100 block of Clarkview Drive. Williams was arrested in Chicago on July 5th.

Williams pleaded not guilty to the charge on July 31st, with his trial originally scheduled to start on September 12th. A continuance was granted last month, pushing the trial date back to October 10th.

As we reported last week, Williams’ attorney, Nellie O’Mara, filed a motion for a change of venue in the case. District Judge Rustin Davenport has scheduled the hearing for tomorrow afternoon.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Williams would face life in prison without the opportunity for parole.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company