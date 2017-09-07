Change of venue hearing scheduled for Friday in Charles City murder case

Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — A change of venue hearing in a Charles City murder case is scheduled to take place tomorrow.

36-year-old Antoine Williams is accused of shooting 36-year-old Nathaniel Fleming of Mason City multiple times with a firearm during an argument on the night of June 30th at the Casa Apartments in the 2100 block of Clarkview Drive. Williams was arrested in Chicago on July 5th.

Williams pleaded not guilty to the charge on July 31st, with his trial originally scheduled to start on September 12th. A continuance was granted last month, pushing the trial date back to October 10th.

As we reported last week, Williams’ attorney, Nellie O’Mara, filed a motion for a change of venue in the case. District Judge Rustin Davenport has scheduled the hearing for tomorrow afternoon.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Williams would face life in prison without the opportunity for parole.