Change of venue decision in Charles City murder case now in hands of judge

Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — It’s now up to a Floyd County judge to decide whether or not the murder trial of a Charles City man is moved.

36-year-old Antoine Williams is accused of shooting 36-year-old Nathaniel Fleming of Mason City multiple times with a firearm during an argument on the night of June 30th at the Casa Apartments in the 2100 block of Clarkview Drive in Charles City. Williams was arrested in Chicago on July 5th.

Williams pleaded not guilty to the charge on July 31st, with his trial originally scheduled to start on September 12th. A continuance was granted last month, pushing the trial date back to October 10th.

Williams’ attorney Nellie O’Mara filed the change of venue motion a couple of weeks ago, citing extensive media coverage and “such a degree of prejudice” in Floyd County that would prevent him from getting a fair trial. Prosecutors filed a motion of resistance during a hearing held on Friday afternoon in Floyd County District Court. District Judge Rustin Davenport did not immediately issue a ruling according to online court records.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Williams would face life in prison without the opportunity for parole.