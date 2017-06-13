Cerro Gordo supervisors vote to ban use of consumer-grade fireworks in unincorporated areas

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors this morning approved a ban on the use of consumer-grade fireworks in the unincorporated areas of the county. The unanimous vote went against the proposed ordinance that would have allowed their use from June 30th to July 5th and on New Year’s Eve. Most of those who spoke during a public hearing at the meeting were against the use of consumer-grade fireworks. Clear Lake assistant fire chief and former State Fire Marshal’s Office investigator Mike Keefe says fireworks use is a disregard for public safety.

Keefe says under the new state fireworks law, there have already been cases of fireworks-related fires.

One of the few people that did speak out in favor of the use of fireworks was Alice Ciavarelli, who says some people would like to safely celebrate.

Supervisor Chris Watts says he’s disappointed in the state legislature’s decision to pass the fireworks bill and have cities and counties have to react quickly to this issue.

The ordinance also prohibits the sale of fireworks from vehicles, temporary structures like tents, trailers and travel trailers in the unincorporated areas.