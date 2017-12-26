Cerro Gordo supervisors to vote on pay recommendations

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday is scheduled to vote on the recommendations made by the county’s Compensation Board during their annual meeting last week.

Under state law, county elected officials select someone to represent them on the Compensation Board that each year makes recommendations about salary adjustments for the upcoming fiscal year, but it’s the county’s board of supervisors who have the final say in the process.

Last week, the board recommended two-percent raises across the board for county elected officials, except for the supervisors, who declined a recommended pay raise last year.

If approved, the supervisors annual pay would be $53,509; County Attorney Carlyle Dalen would see his salary increase just over $2400 to $123,375; Sheriff Kevin Pals’ salary would increase just over $2000 to $103,273; and the salaries of County Auditor Ken Kline, County Recorder Colleen Pearce, and County Treasurer Patricia Wright would each increase just under $1500 to $76,025.

The supervisors meet at 10 o’clock tomorrow morning in the first floor boardroom of the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse.