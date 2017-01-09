Cerro Gordo supervisors to discuss pay raise recommendations

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors at their meeting tomorrow will consider the recommendations made by the county’s Compensation Board for the upcoming fiscal year. The Compensation Board back on December 15th recommended two-and-a-half percent increases for county elected officials. The proposed raises would result in:

== The salary for County Attorney Carlyle Dalen would go from $118-thousand-6 to $120-thousand-956

== The salary for County Auditor Ken Kline, County Treasurer Patricia Wright, and County Recorder Colleen Pearce would go from $72-thousand-716 to $74-thousand-533

== Sheriff Kevin Pals’ salary would go from $98-thousand-779 to $101-thousand-248

== The pay for the three County Supervisors would go from $52-thousand-460 to $53-thousand-771

The two new supervisors, Tim Latham and Chris Watts, have previously said they favored a freeze for the supervisors pay. They along with the third supervisor, Casey Callanan, are scheduled to vote on the pay raise recommendations during their meeting at 10 o’clock tomorrow in the boardroom of the courthouse.